Amber Rose Reveals Her Financial Situation During Government Shutdown

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Amber Rose arrives to the 2018 BET Awards held at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

It's an unexpected surprise.

Published 1 week ago

Thanks to Instagram, Amber Rose is making money moves—no, seriously!

While doing a sit-down interview with Van Lathan on "The Red Pill" podcast, the 35-year-old stripper turned social media influencer revealed that thanks to her 18.8 million Instagram followers, she makes a whopping $2 million from posting on Instagram alone!

Flaunting her ass-ets, along with sponsored Fashion Nova posts, collaborations, and Flat Tummy detox teas on the ‘gram, apparently has paid off.

“Probably like $2 million a year, just off Instagram,” she confessed after being asked how much she makes on the social media site. “There’s girls that make more than $2 million a year, I make $2 million on Instagram a year.”

As shook as we were, Van responded how some go to “college and bought into that bullsh*t, and Amber’s making $2 million off Instagram. Wow!”

ICYMI: That’s not the only coins Amber is collecting. According to BankRate.com, MUVA is worth about $12 million thanks to her extensive public image, which includes, model, actress, author, and the owner of Amber Rose’ Slut Walk—just to name a few.

She also reportedly earned $4 million launching her own emoji app back in 2016.

OK, Amber! We see you.

To see the moment Amber talked finances on the "The Red Pill," head to around the 1:20:00 mark.

Written by BET Staff

