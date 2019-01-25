Amber Rose Reveals Her Financial Situation During Government Shutdown

#Couplecam: Fabolous' Stepdaughter And Her Rapper Boo, G Herbo Are A Whole Mood
Thanks to Instagram, Amber Rose is making money moves—no, seriously!
While doing a sit-down interview with Van Lathan on "The Red Pill" podcast, the 35-year-old stripper turned social media influencer revealed that thanks to her 18.8 million Instagram followers, she makes a whopping $2 million from posting on Instagram alone!
Flaunting her ass-ets, along with sponsored Fashion Nova posts, collaborations, and Flat Tummy detox teas on the ‘gram, apparently has paid off.
“Probably like $2 million a year, just off Instagram,” she confessed after being asked how much she makes on the social media site. “There’s girls that make more than $2 million a year, I make $2 million on Instagram a year.”
As shook as we were, Van responded how some go to “college and bought into that bullsh*t, and Amber’s making $2 million off Instagram. Wow!”
ICYMI: That’s not the only coins Amber is collecting. According to BankRate.com, MUVA is worth about $12 million thanks to her extensive public image, which includes, model, actress, author, and the owner of Amber Rose’ Slut Walk—just to name a few.
She also reportedly earned $4 million launching her own emoji app back in 2016.
OK, Amber! We see you.
To see the moment Amber talked finances on the "The Red Pill," head to around the 1:20:00 mark.
