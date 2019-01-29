T.I. And Tiny's Daughter, Heiress Harris, Flexes Her Spanish Speaking Skills

#Couplecam: Fabolous' Stepdaughter And Her Rapper Boo, G Herbo Are A Whole Mood
Just when you thought there was no way possible for T.I. and Tiny's daughter, Heiress Harris, to get cuter, the 2-year-old does something even more adorable!
Recently, Tiny took to the 'gram with a video showing Baby Heiress flexing her bilingual skills, and we are in awe. No, seriously!
Keep scrolling and press play to see Heiress flex her Spanish speaking skills.
“My Heir Bear is learning Spanish,” Tiny proudly captioned the IG video. “We’re working on her being bilingual...maybe even trilingual. #KnowledgeIsPower”
The truth! Clearly, little Heiress is powerfully walking her #BlackExcellence path.
Kudos to the Harris family!
Oh, and sorry for the baby fever...
(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
