ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 20: Rapper/actor T.I. and his daughter Heiress Diana Harris attend Tip "T.I." Harris' 13th annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway at Adamsville Recreation Center on November 20, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

T.I. And Tiny's Daughter, Heiress Harris, Flexes Her Spanish Speaking Skills

Heiress Harris is a bilingual baby at just 2 years old.

Published 4 days ago

Just when you thought there was no way possible for T.I. and Tiny's daughter, Heiress Harris, to get cuter, the 2-year-old does something even more adorable! 

Recently, Tiny took to the 'gram with a video showing Baby Heiress flexing her bilingual skills, and we are in awe. No, seriously! 

Keep scrolling and press play to see Heiress flex her Spanish speaking skills.

“My Heir Bear is learning Spanish,” Tiny proudly captioned the IG video. “We’re working on her being bilingual...maybe even trilingual. #KnowledgeIsPower”

The truth! Clearly, little Heiress is powerfully walking her #BlackExcellence path.

Kudos to the Harris family!

Oh, and sorry for the baby fever...

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

