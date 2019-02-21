Let's Have A Kiki: Keke Palmer Exclusively Reveals Why Being Black And Proud Makes Other People Mad

Scrolling through Keke Palmer’s Instagram, you’ll notice that our girl is up to some thangs! From slaying designer looks to delivering us with her “Gag Is…” humor, Keke is no longer the little girl that we fell in love with, she is a woman that we admire! If you’re nosy like us, you may be asking what the Akeelah and the Bee actress has been up to? Well, you’re in luck. We caught up with the multi-talented 25-year-old to get the piping hot tea as only Keke can serve!

For one, she was a guest host on Wendy Williams during the host’s leave of absence due to her ailment, and according to Keke, it was a blast. “I had a great time,” Keke shared exclusively with BET Digital. “The producers asked me to be a guest host and I was happy to assist. I had so much fun with the audience, and I pray that Wendy gets better quickly and returns to her show!”

As you may know, Keke is not new to the world of hosting. In 2014, she hosted her own show, Just Keke, on BET. When we asked the Keke if she would ever consider hosting a talk show again she simply responded, “It definitely brought back fun memories, and of course I am always open if the right opportunity should come along.” Speaking of opportunity, Keke is definitely not lacking in that department thanks to her outspoken and fun-loving personality. If she’s not lighting up the big screens with her acting skills, she’s taking over the ‘gram with her anecdotes about life as a young Black woman and inspirational videos.

Besides sprinkling the world with her #BlackGirlMagic, according to Keke, every day she’s consciously paving the way for other young WOC to showcase their #BlackExcellence, as she uses her celebrity to serve her community and inspire the youth through social media outreach. “I just want them to know that they can achieve many things if they BELIEVE that they can,” Keke says. “I know that sounds like a cliche or maybe even corny, but honestly it is the truth, you must believe that all things are possible. Having faith is so important.” We’re quite sure her strong passion for being a millennial Black woman caught the attention of AT&T and created her latest achievement — being honored as a Future Maker who often encourages people to #DreamInBlack. Yes, just in time for Black History Month!

“My confidence and pride in being a BLACK American is not a jab at any other culture. It’s the expression of strength and resilience I found in the story of the people that look like me,” Keke shared on social media after learning about her honor. “There are so many stereotypes and ideas that people have about the identity of ‘being black’ and many of them are ridden with ignorance.” She continues, “I’m not sad to look back at a past that may include hurt and oppression because I also know it includes perseverance, strength and STRONG ROOTS IN FAITH and THAT is what I pull from. I’m so proud to be BLACK!” Preach! When we asked Keke why this honor was important to her, she said that it all begins with her upbringing. “My parents taught me from an early age that community is so important, you can go out and achieve many great things, but never forget where you came from and always reach back,” she tells us. “Being a part of the AT&T Dream in Black campaign is an honor because it means I am being recognized for my work in the community, and yes, that is awesome!”

With so many Black youths looking up to her, we had to know who she admires. Of course, her list included many amazing POC. “I have been blessed to have many role models. My parents, Queen Latifah, and recently I saw a show on Netflix about Josephine Baker, she was amazing! I would love to portray her in a movie, her dancing was so unique and innovative.” So what does Keke have up her sleeve now? “Know this, I am always working and the gag is… I just dropped the visuals for my latest single, 'Better to Have Loved,' and I’m pretty proud of this song.”

Boss! We are so excited about what’s next for this millennial diva.

Written by Tweety Elitou