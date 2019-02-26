WATCH! Wale Gets A Love Intervention From Jada Pinkett-Smith's 'Red Table Talk' Squad

Yesterday (Feb. 25), rapper Wale took a seat at Red Table Talk with hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris with the episode’s theme being, "What Men Really Think About Love."

Let’s just say his candor may have fans wanting to slide into the Washington, D.C., native’s DM to show him love because he kept it all the way real.

“I recently had a revelation. I really think, like, maybe it’s time to have somebody that’s—a bond with someone,” Wale admitted. “I've been doing all these that would be funner to do with somebody that was with me. I just came from Paris. And, like, I’m walking around the streets of Paris. ‘Why am I in Paris, like, with no—by myself?’”

In thought he asked, “Is it me?”

Concluding that past heartbreaks may have played a part in why he’s still looking for the perfect woman and dealing with those who are not sincere because he’s an entertainer, Wale got even more personal when talking about why he’s “ready to love.”

When asked by Jada to look into the camera and share what he’s looking for in a woman, "The Matrimony" rapper wasted no time sharing his thoughts.

"I want a woman to show me what I want in a woman. Women, I believe, their intuition is stronger than men's, period," Wale said before being interrupted by the ladies.

"So you want a woman to be the unlocker of your soul?" Willow asks.

"Y'all didn't let me finish," the 34-year-old father of one sang before adding, "Be my friend, for real. Loyalty is very important and understanding because I am not a regular man, for better or worse. My bad is bad, [but] my good is amazing."

"So, you need someone—," Jada said.

"To understand that I'm crazy. Pretty much."



See the full Red Table Talk episode featuring Wale below, including the moment he felt like he was going through "an intervention."