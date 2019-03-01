Jesse Williams Is Now Fighting Racial Injustice With Weed

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Could cannabis commercials be the new thing? Actually, Jesse Williams is already starring in one!
Let us explain: MedMen, the largest marijuana company started in the United States, premiered what it claims is the first-ever TV commercial for a marijuana dispensary on YouTube. Not only that, but it calls out racial injustices all while arguing that marijuana is normal. Are you here for it? Well then, read on…
The commercial is directed by Oscar-winner Spike Jonze and narrated by the Grey’s Anatomy actor and activist Jesse Williams. It hits on the history of cannabis in America, all the stereotypes we’ve heard, the road to cannabis normalization, BUT most importantly, it examines the racial injustices in relation to the drug war. The commercial also credits police officers enforcing stop-and-frisk and the justice system for enforcing years-long incarceration.
"I think a connective thread needs to be made, because the truth is, in middle-income white America, [cannabis] is already pretty normal: It’s the joke in every single coming-of-age movie, from Animal House to Superbad," Williams said in an interview about the commercial.
"White people know their kids smoke weed ... They’re selling it, and buying it, but it’s not that big of a deal, because they’re human beings with potential in their lives, and that’s OK. But when Black and brown folks do it, we’re thrown in cages for the rest of our lives, shot in the street, and then it’s justified in the news because someone might have had some marijuana in their system.”
Will cannabis will be the "new normal”? MedMen, which operates 20 dispensaries around the country (soon to be 76), is on a mission to make that happen. And so is Spike Jonze, who is also working on a short documentary about individuals that work at their dispensaries.
"The thing that sticks with me and upsets me is that there are still so many people that are still locked up for this plant that is now legal in so many places," Jonze told Forbes. "That doesn’t make sense.”
(Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS