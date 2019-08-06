'Good To Glow': Tattooing Your Face Is The Latest In Beauty Treatments

Located on NYC's Upper East Side, PFrankMD Skin Salon is a practice of cosmetic dermatologists specializing in non-invasive cosmetic treatments. Recently, the practice added cosmetic tattooing and semi-permanent makeup, which Jess sat through with an aesthetician.

For this week's episode of our "Good to Glow" series, 27-year-old Jess underwent a lip blush tattoo; a semi-permanent treatment aiming to highlight the God-given physical features we adore. Jess hopes the lip blush procedure will cut down her makeup time, evenly pigment her lips, and make those lips look thick!

If you had any place on your body to place a tattoo, where would you put it? For most, it’s a no-brainer, but others go to extremes to be different-- but a lip tattoo definitely tops off the list as #different!

The first step of the treatment is to apply lip balm to the lips, making sure they're nice and soft. This also allows the procedure to be easier, helping the color of the lip blush to absorb in.

On to the next step-- numbing cream is applied for 10 minutes to minimize discomfort of the lips. While the cream sits, the aesthetician mixes the organic lip blush pigments, meaning they’re not synthetic colors.

Third, the aesthetician outlines the lips to help guide where to apply the lip blush before tattooing the pigment.

The best candidates for the lip blush treatment are those with lighter lip colors. Those with darker lips have greater risk of hyperpigmentation.

Also, it is recommended to get the treatment done once a year, because the color of the pigmentation will fade.

Don’t like the results of your new tattoo? Don’t worry! The treatment can be reversed with a salt solution. The sun may also pull the color out, which is why it's important to use SPF on the lips to avoid discoloration.

Ready for a lip transformation? Watch to see Jess’ lip blush results!