Rihanna's Mini Look-Alike, Ala’a Skyy Scores Her First Official Modeling Gig After Nabbing Tyra Banks Audition

Written by Tweety Elitou

Update 8/6/19---- Model opportunities prove to be endless for Ala’a Skyy! Since we last reported the exciting news that Rihanna's miniature twin was summoned by supermodel Tyra Banks to audition for her ModelLand amusement park, the 7-year-old cutie landed her first modeling campaign with curl beauty brand, The Mane Choice! "Be prepared to receive exactly what you put out into the universe! Nothing happens by accident! It’s all apart of #GodsPlan," Ala'a captioned a video on Instagram while showing off Mane Choice's Tropical Moringa hair products.

"One day you are using your favorite products because you love them and the next day you are using your favorite products and become their newest ambassador at the same time," the caption read. "Dreams really do come true, if you believe YOU deserve them!" Ala'a added, "Thank you @TheManeChoice for picking me and thank you @CourtneyAdeleye for flying me out to Las Vegas to see you and giving me one on one PRICELESS mentorship! I am so blessed beyond measure!" In a perfect cliffhanger, Rih's look-alike concluded the post saying, "I can’t wait to share with you all a BIG surprise!" Are we the only ones excited about the big reveal? We didn't think so. ****

8/3/19---- It’s without a doubt, being Rihanna’s twin has its perks—and some serious modeling opportunities! Last month, the world was introduced to Rih’s mini lookalike, Ala’a Skyy, after the “Where Have You Been” singer posted a photo of the 7-year-old on her Instagram along with the caption, “Almost drop my phone. How?”

Using FaceTime, ET surprised Tyra by connecting the supermodel with Ala'a and her mom. "We're calling to see if maybe Ala’a will audition for Modelland to play the young version of the lead character because she looks so much like the lead character," Tyra shared with the mother-daughter duo during the call.

What an amazing opportunity! According to Tyra, she’s "looking for 14 people from the age of 18 to 50, 60 something," which she will personally handpick using photos submitted via Instagram. "I am doing a big search for the very first Modelland models and when I say models, I don't mean professional models that are signed to modeling agencies," she explained.

"I don't mean the stereotype look of what people think a model is. At Modelland, we are redefining what a model is. I am announcing this huge secret project that exists inside of the Modelland universe. It is secret, it is massive and I am ready to change some lives," Tyra added. Before hanging up, Tyra dropped a few gems to the budding model. "The best piece of advice is to really study hard at school and know that modeling will always be there. So make sure you finish school and make sure that you listen to your mom and get all your schoolwork done," Tyra shared. "Then once your schoolwork is done, then you can practice your model poses in the mirror. But not until the schoolwork is done."

Facts! We’re excited to see what’s next for RiRi’s mini-me. A Fenty campaign? Possibly for Ala’a who has over 132K followers on Instagram!