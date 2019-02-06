Tyra Banks Will Open Supermodel-Themed Amusement Park, 'ModelLand'

Get ready to “smize”... OG supermodel Tyra Banks recently announced that later this year she will be expanding her modeling brand with a new project called ModelLand — and it’s not at all what you think. Unless you thought it was a theme park, in that case, you were right on the money!

“I’ve always been insanely inspired by attractions like Disneyland and Universal Studios and have wanted to bring that spirit of adventure and storytelling to the world of modeling,” Tyra shared with Variety. “But not the exclusive modeling industry. I’m talking about modeling for the masses.” The 45-year-old recently announced on Instagram that she has been working on a fantasy version of the modeling world for the past 10 years and that she’s extremely excited to share it with the world.

“My dream for you will soon be a reality. #ModelLand. A place where everyone can be a model,” she posted on Instagram. “A place where all beauty is celebrated. I can’t wait for you to Step Into Your Light. Head over to Model-Land.com to sign up for more information. Link in bio. #ModelLand @modelland.” The first-of-its-kind experiential attraction is set to be open late 2019 housed in Macerich’s Santa Monica Place, the iconic multi-level 21,000 sq. ft. open-air shopping, dining and entertainment destination just blocks from the beach in Santa Monica.

Forget traditional rides, ModelLand is offering state-of-the-art interactive entertainment, dining, retail, and exclusive events! “Modelland is going to be a place where the modeling world meets fantasy, meets entertainment, meets technology, meets retail, meets dining, meets … your fiercest best self you could ever imagine,” she told Variety about her flagship multi-level ticketed experience. While the details of the attractions are still unclear, it already seems to be causing quite a stir.

“Modelland has been 10 intense years in the making,” the America’s Next Top Model host said via press release. “It has been my ultimate dream and I have worked tirelessly with laser-focused tunnel vision to bring it to fruition.” According to Tyra, get ready to live out your modeling dreams. “Modelland will awaken your childlike glee by entertaining and educating in unexpected ways that will make learning about oneself fierce and fun. I want people to feel seen and validated. Modelland will provide the tools for them to do so and empower them to embrace, adorn and celebrate their own unique beauty.”

Aimed at all ages, genders and families, the venture will invite collaborations with beauty, fashion, entertainment, food and beverage, and technology companies to bring 360-degree, poly-sensory experiences to life. “Modelland is all about celebrating your flawsome self. We are fun. We are fierce. We are fantasy. And, we are for real.” Talk about making your modeling dreams Life Size!

Written by Tweety Elitou