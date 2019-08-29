Chicken(less) Love! KFC Tests 'Beyond Fried Chicken' And Sold-Out Within Five Hours Of Release

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
The Internet was recently taken over by chicken sandwich debates and memes after Popeyes released their own chicken sandwich, sparking a viral competition with Chick-fil-a. Welp, fast-food chicken chain, KFC has entered the chat and upped the ante by launching their new chickenless fried chicken.
With celebrities like Gayle King, Tristan Thompson and more getting their hands on the famous Popeyes spicy, chicken sandwich, people across the country were definitely disappointed when Popeyes decided to discontinue the beloved sandwich. But KFC is trying to start a new craze by testing "fried chicken" that has no chicken in it at all!
Kentucky Fried Chicken teamed up with Beyond Meat to test a vegan option of their famous fried chicken bucket in Atlanta on August 27, making them the first U.S quick service restaurant to introduce plant-based chicken. For their vegan chicken debut, KFC revamped an entire store to match their green, plant-based theme. If you're wondering if ATL was excited for this new launch, lines were wrapped around the store and the store ran out of their Beyond Fried Chicken within five hours!
According to Kevin Hochman, the president and chief concept officer of KFC U.S. “KFC Beyond Fried Chicken is so delicious, our customers will find it difficult to tell that it’s plant-based. I think we’ve all heard ‘it tastes like chicken’ – well our customers are going to be amazed and say, ‘it tastes like Kentucky Fried Chicken!’”
According to the Beyond Meat website, KFC will use their ATL test to evaluate whether they will broaden Beyond Meat products to other KFC stores.
With other Beyond Meat options garnering large-scale support, this could be the future of plant-based meat! Would you all try KFC's Beyond Fried Chicken?
(Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)
The couple continues to fill our timelines with their sexy displays of affection.
