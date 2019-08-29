Chicken(less) Love! KFC Tests 'Beyond Fried Chicken' And Sold-Out Within Five Hours Of Release

Written by Gina Conteh

Kentucky Fried Chicken teamed up with Beyond Meat to test a vegan option of their famous fried chicken bucket in Atlanta on August 27, making them the first U.S quick service restaurant to introduce plant-based chicken. For their vegan chicken debut, KFC revamped an entire store to match their green, plant-based theme. If you're wondering if ATL was excited for this new launch, lines were wrapped around the store and the store ran out of their Beyond Fried Chicken within five hours!

Cars are wrapped around this KFC. I'm standing in a 1hr long line right now pic.twitter.com/d6v3Gr8ZER — TomHaye (@TomHayeTweets) August 27, 2019

According to Kevin Hochman, the president and chief concept officer of KFC U.S. “KFC Beyond Fried Chicken is so delicious, our customers will find it difficult to tell that it’s plant-based. I think we’ve all heard ‘it tastes like chicken’ – well our customers are going to be amazed and say, ‘it tastes like Kentucky Fried Chicken!’” According to the Beyond Meat website, KFC will use their ATL test to evaluate whether they will broaden Beyond Meat products to other KFC stores. With other Beyond Meat options garnering large-scale support, this could be the future of plant-based meat! Would you all try KFC's Beyond Fried Chicken?