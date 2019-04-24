Watch! Kandi Burruss' Daughter, Riley Shares A 'Get Ready With Me' Prom Video

Riley Burruss went to prom recently, and may we just say, she slayed! The 16-year-old old daughter of RHOA’s star, Kandi Burruss, went to her senior prom wearing an elegant red dress with custom Swarovski crystal “R” initialed heels.

According to Kandi’s Instagram, Riley decided that she would be attending prom just a week prior, so it was a bit of a last-minute ordeal. However, thanks to Kandi’s impeccable team, they were able to get a full look together for her daughter in no time. Riley wore a custom, red, off-the-shoulder, ruffled, split gown by Beeombi paired with custom silver heels by Stuart Weitzman. She accessorized with silver drop earrings and a gold Rolex watch, pulling the look together with a glitter handbag by Jimmy Choo. The 16-year-old fitness enthusiast looked gorgeous with her hair curled to one-side by Jodie and make-up done by Tae. Her complete look was styled by Atlanta-based, celebrity stylist Jeremy.

“Rilez” posted a new YouTube video giving us a sneak peek into her world as she prepared for her big day. Kandi, Todd, and her little brother, Ace, make an appearance as she gets ready, with an opening scene of Riley telling her stylist that she wanted “red eyes” to match her fabulous, red dress. In the 3-minute video, Kandi is seen in full mommy-mode oiling her daughter’s legs, making sure the girls leave on time. While step-dad Todd sees Riley off, telling her, “Have fun and be safe.” Little brother Ace is even a fan of Riley’s stunning gown as he tells his big sister that he, “...likes her dress,” while she and her friends prepare to leave the house. Riley went to prom in style with two of her friends chauffered in a black, Cadillac Escalade.

Kandi made sure not to miss her daughters big day, posting a photo with th caption reading, “I look a mess in these pics but I had to get a picture with my baby @rileyburruss for her first prom! I rushed back from Thailand to make sure we were here for it. (Riley just decided a week ago that she was going...)Thank you @beeombi for making this beautiful dress for her so fast! & of course thank you @therealnoigjeremy @sewjodie & @taetv for getting her together today!”

Written by Tira Urquhart