Kandi Burruss Blesses Daughter With A Nicki Minaj-Inspired Whip For Sweet 16

Kandi Burruss showed major love to her daughter, Riley Burruss, for her 16th birthday by getting her a custom-made Porsche. “She loves Nicki Minaj, so she had to get the Porsche,” Kandi shouted on Instagram video she shared of the joyous moment. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star surprised her little princess with the ride the day before her birthday and added another Nicki touch—the nickname given to her by the self-proclaimed Queen displayed on the inside of the car.

“I had to surprise my baby girl @rileyburruss today with her car. Her #Sweet16 is tomorrow but I figured she would be super surprised & not expecting anything if it was the day before her bday. I put the nickname that @nickiminaj gave her on the floor when you open the car door. #Rilez”