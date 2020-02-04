26-Year-Old Dancer Sherrie Silver Choreographed Childish Gambino's Viral Video For 'This Is America'

Sherrie Silver became an accidental dance sensation. "Accidental" because the 26-year-old Rwanda-born Londoner was terrified to tell her parents that she wanted to pursue dance as a career. "Growing up being African, you can't wake up and tell your parents you're going to be a dancer. Like, are you joking?", she says about her reluctant emergence to her higher calling. Eventually, she did have to have that conversation with her parents after her movement videos became so popular, that she no longer had a choice. She had to dance.

The dance phenom is best known for her work with Childish Gambino for his viral "This Is America" video and song that debuted in 2018. Two years later, Silver is still dancing, of course but she's also got a lot more going on. Check it out here: