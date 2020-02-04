26-Year-Old Dancer Sherrie Silver Choreographed Childish Gambino's Viral Video For 'This Is America'

Sherrie Silver In Silver Strapless Dress Smiling

26-Year-Old Dancer Sherrie Silver Choreographed Childish Gambino's Viral Video For 'This Is America'

The London-native travels back to her roots to engage her community.

Published 10 hours ago

Sherrie Silver became an accidental dance sensation. "Accidental" because the 26-year-old Rwanda-born Londoner was terrified to tell her parents that she wanted to pursue dance as a career. "Growing up being African, you can't wake up and tell your parents you're going to be a dancer. Like, are you joking?", she says about her reluctant emergence to her higher calling. Eventually, she did have to have that conversation with her parents after her movement videos became so popular, that she no longer had a choice. She had to dance. 

The dance phenom is best known for her work with Childish Gambino for his viral "This Is America" video and song that debuted in 2018. Two years later, Silver is still dancing, of course but she's also got a lot more going on. Check it out here: 

View this post on Instagram

“I #ShareBlackStories by sharing the stories and talents of different dancers around the world and the amazing things that they do,” says movement director and advocate Sherrie Silver (@sherriesilver). She’s best known for her work in the dance community, but has dedicated her life to giving back to others around the world — especially in Rwanda, where Sherrie was born. ⁣ ⁣ “My vision for the future is a world where everyone has the same opportunities to achieve anything that they want to, no matter where they’re from or what color they are,” says Sherrie, who splits her time between the US and UK. “Being from Rwanda has shaped me today by instilling culture in me. I’m just so glad to be from a place with so much culture, color and vibes.” ⁣ ⁣ This Black History Month, we’ve partnered with @bet to #ShareBlackStories and support #Advocates like Sherrie doing amazing work on Instagram and beyond. New episodes drop every Tuesday in February.

A post shared by Instagram (@instagram) on

View this post on Instagram

Meet movement director and advocate Sherrie Silver (@sherriesilver). She’s best known for her work choreographing Childish Gambino’s iconic “This Is America” video, but has dedicated her life to giving back to others around the world — especially in Rwanda, where Sherrie was born.⁣ ⁣ “Imagine if every single human got up and did a positive thing — even just give a compliment to somebody. How beautiful and bright the world would be,” says Sherrie, who splits her time between the US and the UK. “I want people to know that, as Black people, there is so much power in knowing what you can bring to the table, and bringing other people with you is even more important, doing it as a community.”⁣ ⁣ “I #ShareBlackStories by sharing the stories and talents of different dancers around the world and the amazing things that they do,” Sherrie says. Learn more about Sherrie’s life and work, today on our story and new to our IGTV. ✨⁣ ⁣ This Black History Month, we’ve partnered with @bet to #ShareBlackStories and support #Advocates doing amazing work on Instagram and beyond. New episodes drop every Tuesday in February. 🖤

A post shared by Instagram (@instagram) on

Sherrie represents the first advocate in a month-long series in partnership with Instagram, where we will be exploring the different facets of what it means to "share black stories". 

Sherrie brings us with her on a journey to Rwanda, where she is committed to charitable work in the community and gives back by teaching dance classes, sponsoring health insurance and funding two homes for underprivileged children. 

She expresses her pride for her heritage, passion for dance and dedication to making sure that Rwandans (and Africans), as a whole have more opportunities. 

Written by Danielle Prescod

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style