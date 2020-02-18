22 Year Old Photog Phenom Myles Loftin Credits His Prince George County Upbringing And Supportive Parents For His Success

Myles Loftin smiling with blue hair

22 Year Old Photog Phenom Myles Loftin Credits His Prince George County Upbringing And Supportive Parents For His Success

The Forbes 30 Under 30 creative hasn't even graduated college and has been working since he was a teen.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Danielle Prescod

Myles Loftin might not be a name that you know now, but you will. The 22 year old photographer and director hasn't even graduated The Parsons School with his BA yet, but he's been hired by heritage brands such as Adidas, Converse and Converse based on the success of his viral photography. 

He's made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list after gaining Internet notoriety over a photography project entitled 'HOODED' which explores the dangerous tropes around Black men and hoodies and, in fact, attempts to dismantle them. 

View this post on Instagram

“I feel like being a Black man in America, there are a lot of expectations that are put on you. Expectations about the way you should act in public, the way you should express your sexuality, the way you should dress — and it can often be a lot of pressure,” says 21-year-old photographer, director and student Myles Loftin. ⁣ ⁣ “But I also think that being a Black man in America means that there’s a lot of possibility. At least right now I’m seeing a lot of possibility for myself and for the members of my community to exist freely. And I feel like we’re really taking advantage of that right now in a really positive way.”⁣ ⁣ This Black History Month we’ve partnered with @bet to #ShareBlackStories and support #Advocates doing amazing work on Instagram and beyond. To learn more about Myles, watch our latest episode.

A post shared by Instagram (@instagram) on

 

Loftin, who is an out gay man, credits his freedom in creativity to his upbringing in Prince George's County, Maryland which he describes as an "affluent Black community". He also reveals that his supportive parents helped him to solidify his identity and proudly pursue a creative career. They brought him his first camera, but most importantly, they accepted and loved him. 

Now, Loftin hopes that his work will be able to do that for others. 

His latest projects focus on breaking down the habitual effects that imagery can have on the collective consciousness. Loftin's site reads, "Society’s standards placed against black males need to be erased because they are extremely harmful and divisive. It contributes to the reason black males are targeted more by police, why we receive longer jail sentences than our white counterparts and the discrimination that we receive."

This Black History Month, we celebrate Loftin's success and his mission to uplift and support his community. 

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style