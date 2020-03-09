Tour Marlo Hampton’s Atlanta Townhouse And Jaw-Dropping Designer Closet That Will Make You Swoon

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton surely knows how to make a stylish impression thanks to her love of luxe designer fashions, often featuring bold prints and colorful hues.

Keeping this in mind, fans weren’t too surprised when the reality star opened up the doors of her Atlanta townhouse to reveal an abode perfectly coordinated with her overall fashion esthetic.

Let’s start with the dining room. Marlo paired a bold patterned wallpaper with a statement chandelier and wall décor isn’t for the squeamish. While some may say it’s a bit loud for their liking, we take note of how the fashion enthusiast carefully chose solid-colored furnishings to tone down the room.

And as if you needed any more proof that Marlo lives for fashion, take a look at our favorite feature in the dining room. Who needs a shoe cam when you have mirrored borders? A mood!

Next, fans were taken into Marlo’s living room (aka “lounge”) that contained everything she needs to feel “sexy.” Again, the black-and-floral wallpaper speaks to Marlo’s personal style and her extra-long black velvet couch accessorized with décor pillows is the perfect finish.

Naturally, the tour would not be complete without visiting her legendary closet. “I love my shoes,” the socialite proudly shared while showing off her growing shoe collection.