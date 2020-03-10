Wedding Photos! See Judge Faith And Kenny Lattimore's Luxe LA Nuptials

Watch Russell Wilson And Pregnant Wife Ciara's Epic Karaoke Carpool In Matching Sweatshirts
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Judge Faith Jenkins and singer Kenny Lattimore officially tied the knot on Sunday (Mar. 8) with a lovely wedding in downtown Los Angeles.
“Yesterday was an absolute dream,” the blushing bride captioned a series of Instagram photos highlighting the best moments from the exquisite nuptials.
With nearly 300 guests in attendance, we are happy to report the wedding appeared to have gone off without a hitch. From the bride being serenaded down the aisle by legendary Stevie Wonder, who sang “You and I,” to the couple’s first smooch as Mr. and Mrs. Lattimore, their special day seemed perfect.
“Stevie Wonder sang one of my favorite songs as I walked down the aisle to marry my true love - a man who continues to amaze me with his love, honor and leadership every day of our journey,” Judge Faith shared.
Planned by Jen So and Campfire Events, the ceremony was held at First Congregational Church and officiated by DeVon Franklin.
Boasting a guest list of 275 of the couple’s closest friends and family—including MC Lyte, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr—the couple graciously thanked those who witnessed their recent milestone.
“We have been surrounded by so many loving & praying people in these months leading up to our marriage - we are embarking on this new chapter filled with knowing our purpose is bigger than just our story,” she wrote. “There are so many people we want to thank for making our ceremony a truly unforgettable experience for us and for our guests so we will be sharing more in the coming days.”
In case you didn't know, the couple proudly announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2019.
Following his wife’s example, Mr. Latimore also posted photos from the ceremony while paying tribute to his bribe.
“My heart is full to have you @judgefaithjenkins as my beautiful, brilliant, sweet kind bride,” he gushed on Twitter. “You are my new beginning like the dawn of a new day. I love you. Let’s do life to the fullest!”
Join us in congratulating the newlyweds!
(Photos: Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Maury Phillips/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus see Cardi B, Offset, J.Lo, A.Rod and more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS