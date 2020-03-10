Wedding Photos! See Judge Faith And Kenny Lattimore's Luxe LA Nuptials

Judge Faith Jenkins and singer Kenny Lattimore officially tied the knot on Sunday (Mar. 8) with a lovely wedding in downtown Los Angeles.

“Yesterday was an absolute dream,” the blushing bride captioned a series of Instagram photos highlighting the best moments from the exquisite nuptials.

With nearly 300 guests in attendance, we are happy to report the wedding appeared to have gone off without a hitch. From the bride being serenaded down the aisle by legendary Stevie Wonder, who sang “You and I,” to the couple’s first smooch as Mr. and Mrs. Lattimore, their special day seemed perfect.

“Stevie Wonder sang one of my favorite songs as I walked down the aisle to marry my true love - a man who continues to amaze me with his love, honor and leadership every day of our journey,” Judge Faith shared.

Planned by Jen So and Campfire Events, the ceremony was held at First Congregational Church and officiated by DeVon Franklin.

Boasting a guest list of 275 of the couple’s closest friends and family—including MC Lyte, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Grey’s Anatomy star James Pickens Jr—the couple graciously thanked those who witnessed their recent milestone.