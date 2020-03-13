Jordyn Woods Responds After Critics Say She ‘Mocked’ The Muslim Religion While Visiting Abu Dhabi Mosque

Written by BET Staff

Jordyn Woods is speaking out after photos during her recent trip to Abu Dhabi offended some members of the Muslim community.

Dressed in full black garb, Jordyn snapped a few selfies with her mom Elizabeth Woods and sister Jodi as they visited Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. “Triplets take on the Grand Mosque,” the 22-year-old captioned a group selfie on Instagram.

While some were elated to see the socialite living her best life, others believed the photo “mocked” the Islam religion.

In response to the comment, Jordyn responded: "I'm sorry if I offended you but in order to enter the mosque you have to wear an abaya... In no world would I try to mock another person nor culture." Following up on her response, Jordyn later posted a separate Instagram post showing her experience in Dubai.

"For those of you that don't know in order to enter the mosque you must wear an abaya,” she wrote. “It was such an amazing experience getting to see the beauty of another culture." When another commented saying “cover your hair,” she responded: “Understood.” FYI: An abaya is a robe-like piece of clothing typically worn over a woman's clothes to protect modesty. We are glad to see that Jordyn chose to take the comments in stride by conducting an open dialogue with her followers without feeling the need to “clap back.” Kudos to you, Jordyn!