Nicole Murphy Tries A Natural Coronavirus Remedy In Her Kitchen

Written by Tweety Elitou

As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak continues to grow and affect more than 14,000 Americans, many people are turning to home remedies to remain healthy during the quarantine—even celebrities. RELATED | Why Coronavirus Presents A Unique Challenge For African Americans

“Ok you guys, I was told to do this. I don’t know if it works, but I’m willing to try it,” Nicole Murphy began a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday (Mar. 19) trying out a natural remedy she heard helped prevent the Coronavirus.

“Apparently, the corona cannot live in extreme heat. That’s what I found out. Apparently, the virus gets into your nasal passage, it gets down to your throat, and then into your lungs, which is a problem,” she explained. In the following video clips, the 52-year-old entrepreneur shows her 930K Instagram fans the recipe already brewing in her kitchen. RELATED | Quavo Heads To Store In Protective Gear And Finds Aisles Empty: “I’m Late” “I was told to take water, bring it to a boil, add onions, lemons, oranges, and sea salt,” she said while showing the ingredients boiling on her stovetop. “Start to inhale it for 15-20 minutes.”

For those who may have worried about the aroma, Nicole ensures, “It actually smells really, really, really good." She continued. “If it helps me, I’m down to try it. And it’s natural. It can’t hurt. It’s 15-20 minutes out of your day.” After indulging in the remedy, Nicole followed up with fans about how she felt. “I know they said do this for 15 or 20 minutes, but shoot it’s been thirty,” she shared. She playfully concluded, “I am not trying to get no corona!” While it is not exactly proven that the natural remedy works, like the mother of five said, it cannot hurt to try. We just caution you to remain safe indoors and be careful around hot boiling water.

For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.