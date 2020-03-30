LeToya Luckett And Husband Tommicus Walker Host An Epic Gender Reveal Amid The Quarantine— See For Yourself!

Earlier this month, LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker shared via social media that they are expecting their second child together. In celebration of their upcoming arrival, the couple hosted an online gender reveal.

“Dear God, thank you. Growing and glowing in your light and love. [I am] overjoyed and grateful for our little bundle,” LeToya captioned a photo of her cradling her baby bump.

Tommicus Walker responded to his wife’s announcement by writing, “Told y’all we were going back/back …Thank you, God."