LeToya Luckett And Husband Tommicus Walker Host An Epic Gender Reveal Amid The Quarantine— See For Yourself!

Earlier this month, LeToya Luckett and her husband Tommicus Walker shared via social media that they are expecting their second child together. In celebration of their upcoming arrival, the couple hosted an online gender reveal.
“Dear God, thank you. Growing and glowing in your light and love. [I am] overjoyed and grateful for our little bundle,” LeToya captioned a photo of her cradling her baby bump.
Tommicus Walker responded to his wife’s announcement by writing, “Told y’all we were going back/back …Thank you, God."
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the singer and her husband weren’t able to host a gender reveal with friends and family, so they decided to have the next best thing: a virtual celebration via Instagram Live. Her caption read:
“In an interest to keep our friends & family safe, @tommicuswalker and I decided against having a gathering to reveal the sex of our little one. Instead, we’re choosing to have an online reveal party!!! Please tune in TODAY at 7 pm CST as we share the Joy & delight of finding out the gender of our new addition!! We’re grateful either way!! What do you think? Girl or boy?”
In case you were wondering, it’s a boy! The couple was overjoyed with excitement, especially LeToya's hubby, Tommi.
The celebrity couple enjoyed the big moment with their two daughters, Madison, and Gianna, and LeToya’s mom, Pamella Luckett.
Congratulations to the Walker's!
(Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic)
