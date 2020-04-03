Watch! Gabrielle Union Shows Her 1-Year-Old Daughter’s Unexpected Reaction To Pickles— And We Can’t Stop Laughing

Gabrielle Union deserves a mommy medal! Why? Well, why not! During these stressful times amid the coronavirus pandemic, the famed actress has successfully managed to keep a smile on her daughter Kaavia’s face— and ours too— and in our books, that’s worthy of praise!

In case you missed it, the proud mom has managed to document a steady stream of adorable candid moments with her mini-me, and honestly, we can’t help but have baby fever.

From bathtub fun with the 1-year-old cutie to Gabrielle’s hilarious hide-and-seek prank that left her daughter with Dwyane Wade, doing a double take, we are always excited to see a new post from the family pop up on our timelines.

In the duo’s latest mommy-daughter antics, fans of the Wades couldn’t help but laugh at the “Shady Baby” who had a hilariously unexpected reaction to being fed pickles.