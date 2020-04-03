Watch! Gabrielle Union Shows Her 1-Year-Old Daughter’s Unexpected Reaction To Pickles— And We Can’t Stop Laughing

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Gabrielle Union deserves a mommy medal! Why? Well, why not! During these stressful times amid the coronavirus pandemic, the famed actress has successfully managed to keep a smile on her daughter Kaavia’s face— and ours too— and in our books, that’s worthy of praise!
In case you missed it, the proud mom has managed to document a steady stream of adorable candid moments with her mini-me, and honestly, we can’t help but have baby fever.
From bathtub fun with the 1-year-old cutie to Gabrielle’s hilarious hide-and-seek prank that left her daughter with Dwyane Wade, doing a double take, we are always excited to see a new post from the family pop up on our timelines.
In the duo’s latest mommy-daughter antics, fans of the Wades couldn’t help but laugh at the “Shady Baby” who had a hilariously unexpected reaction to being fed pickles.
“She really wont let the pickle thing go,” said the caption of the adorable video clip on Kaavia’s Instagram. “I don’t like pickles. Know. Me. #ShadyBaby”
By far the cutest thing you’ll see on the internet all day! So sweet.
(Photo: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for New York & Company)
