See Inside True Thompson's Elaborate 2nd Birthday Bash With Hundreds Of Balloons, Two Birthday Cakes, And Both Her Parents

Written by Tweety Elitou

Khloé Kardashian spared no expense to ensure her daughter, True Thompson celebrated her 2nd birthday in style amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Easter Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star and ex Tristan Thompson not only put their differences aside to ensure their daughter could enjoy her birth milestone as a family, but the pair also pulled out all the stops to ensure she had a ball while doing it! RELATED | Khloé Kardashian And Ex Tristan Thompson Reportedly Have Big Plans For Baby True’s 2nd Birthday This Easter Sunday

Baby True’s Trolls-themed surprise party came together beautifully thanks to gorgeous decorations. Khloé’s home was creatively transformed into a festive occasion with a variety of pink and Poppy character balloons, along with a massive “Happy Birthday True” balloon wall by Balloon & Paper.

Although most of Baby True’s aunts and cousins were not able to attend due to social distancing practices, the birthday girl was overwhelmed by piles of gifts sent from her loved ones. "Miss True is about to wake up and these are all of her birthday gifts," Khloe shared in an Instagram Story video. "She is going to freak out. I mean look at this ice cream parlor. From her Auntie Kiki, she has gifts and Easter baskets, and this is a gift from Poppy herself. I mean, hello, she is going to freak out. And from MJ and everyone, her mommy and daddy, friends, cousins. She is so loved and spoiled and we couldn't ask for anything else."

"So even though this party consists of her mommy, daddy and True, she will feel loved and adored," she continued. "And this is just crazy. She's so spoiled. But she's sweet." Dressed in an adorable pink dress with matching UGG boots, True seemed to be truly surprised by her giant display of gifts from friends and family members, which included an ice cream parlor playset, a giant Easter basket, toy cars, various dolls, and even a tiny pink tricycle!

Going off True’s smiles, the day went off without a hitch. Especially when the birthday girl got to blow out the candles of her colorful multi-tier Trolls and Abby from Sesame Street-themed cakes by House of Pastry, with not one, but both of her parents.

Of course, the fun didn’t stop there. Even her big cousin Stormi Webster sang “Happy Birthday" to her via video.

How loving! Happy Birthday, True!