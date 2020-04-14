Gender Reveal! Ciara And Russell Wilson Announce They Are Having A...

Earlier this year, Ciara and Russell Wilson announced that they were expecting baby number 3. Sharing a photo from their getaway in Turks and Caicos, the couple both posted a shot of Ciara’s “baby bump,” showing it off in the sun.

Over the months, we’ve seen them TikToking and sharing adorable displays of their love and growing family via social media amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In true quarantine fashion, the celebrity couple decided to have a virtual gender reveal instead of a lavish party to celebrate. Cue the drum roll…it’s a boy!

Ciara shared the news via social media with a caption that read: “Gender Reveal!! What’s it going to be?” with her husband, Russell, shooting blue powder into the air from a tube. Their beautiful children were present as they celebrated in the backyard of their San Diego, California home.