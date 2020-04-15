Rapper A Boogie And His Girlfriend Ella Rodriguez Host Virtual Gender Reveal Party

A Boogie and Ella Bands

Rapper A Boogie And His Girlfriend Ella Rodriguez Host Virtual Gender Reveal Party

The young couple will be welcoming their second child soon.

Published 22 hours ago

Earlier this month, A Boogie and his longtime girlfriend, Ella Rodriguez revealed that they are expecting their second child. The couple first shared the news of their pregnancy back in January on a vacation intended to celebrate Ella’s birthday. Now, the couple has disclosed their baby’s gender.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the pair was unable to host an in-person gender reveal party, so the multi-platinum rapper took to Instagram to celebrate the news with family, friends, and fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

Going Live at 7pm

A post shared by A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie 🎨 (@artisthbtl) on

Ella also shared the news via social media with a caption that read: “The real Artist 2.0 coming soon 🤣👶🏽💙” with her boyfriend, A-Boogie shooting blue powder into the air from a tube. 

In case you were wondering, it’s a boy! The couple already share a three-year-old daughter named Melody, who happened to be born on Valentine’s Day. Congrats to the lovely couple on their upcoming arrival!  

 

View this post on Instagram

The real Artist 2.0 coming soon 🤣👶🏽💙

A post shared by ELLABANDS'👑 (@slaybyella_) on

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: James Devaney/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style