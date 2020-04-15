Rapper A Boogie And His Girlfriend Ella Rodriguez Host Virtual Gender Reveal Party

Earlier this month, A Boogie and his longtime girlfriend, Ella Rodriguez revealed that they are expecting their second child. The couple first shared the news of their pregnancy back in January on a vacation intended to celebrate Ella’s birthday. Now, the couple has disclosed their baby’s gender.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the pair was unable to host an in-person gender reveal party, so the multi-platinum rapper took to Instagram to celebrate the news with family, friends, and fans.

Ella also shared the news via social media with a caption that read: “The real Artist 2.0 coming soon 🤣👶🏽💙” with her boyfriend, A-Boogie shooting blue powder into the air from a tube.

In case you were wondering, it’s a boy! The couple already share a three-year-old daughter named Melody, who happened to be born on Valentine’s Day. Congrats to the lovely couple on their upcoming arrival!