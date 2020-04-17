Serena Williams Has A Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction During Her Latest TikTok Video

Serena Williams

Serena Williams Has A Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction During Her Latest TikTok Video

The tennis star reveals her dress doesn't fit.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

Serena Williams is doing everything she can to fight boredom during the quarantine, and like most celebrities, she is turning to TikTok to stay connected with fans.

Recently, the 38-year-old mother reposted her TikTok video on Instagram showing her dressed up as Disney's Snow White, before hilariously revealing her dress was too small to zip up. 

“Snow back,” she captioned the video that has over 1 million views.

View this post on Instagram

Snow back

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

“Hello, I’m back. I’m going to stick this in the microwave for two minutes,” Serena playfully sang as she held up a plate of food. “Speaking of backs, my dress doesn’t fit in the back.”

Looks like Serena knows how to keep things fun and lighthearted while in quarantine.

(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style