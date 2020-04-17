Serena Williams Has A Hilarious Wardrobe Malfunction During Her Latest TikTok Video

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Serena Williams is doing everything she can to fight boredom during the quarantine, and like most celebrities, she is turning to TikTok to stay connected with fans.
Recently, the 38-year-old mother reposted her TikTok video on Instagram showing her dressed up as Disney's Snow White, before hilariously revealing her dress was too small to zip up.
“Snow back,” she captioned the video that has over 1 million views.
“Hello, I’m back. I’m going to stick this in the microwave for two minutes,” Serena playfully sang as she held up a plate of food. “Speaking of backs, my dress doesn’t fit in the back.”
Looks like Serena knows how to keep things fun and lighthearted while in quarantine.
(Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS