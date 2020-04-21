Lizzo Reveals Self-Hatred Almost Kicked In During The Quarantine, But Here’s How She Fought Back

Written by Tweety Elitou

Lizzo is utilizing her downtime during the quarantine to build on her self-esteem and strengthen the love she has for her curves. In an effort to encourage her fans to do the same, the 31-year-old singer headed to Instagram with an encouraging message promoting body positivity and good mental health.

“It’s been a long a** day [worried, peach, and heart emojis],” Lizzo captioned an Instagram video showing herself dressed in sexy black lingerie. Showing off her famous ass(sets) the star encouraged fans to, “Focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today.” RELATED | See Lizzo’s Special Treat For COVID-19 Hospital Workers

Eager to inspire others to stay positive during the coronavirus crisis, the ‘Truth Hurts’ performer confirmed that many people are suffering from stress due to sheltering in place, including herself.

“This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines,” she shared. “Self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that b**** [shrug emoji].” Yes, Lizzo! Check that DNA! She concluded, “Love you!” In a time when we all could use a little motivation, inspiration, and stress relief during these stressful days, we commend Lizzo for being so open and honest about how she’s handling the COVID-19 pandemic. Stay strong family!