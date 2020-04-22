Porsha Williams And Baby PJ Have A Fabulous Playdate With Nene Leakes Outside Her Gigantic ATL Mansion

Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams’ reconciliation was a touching, tear-filled moment captured during this season’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Well “Big sis”, and “Lil’ sis” are keeping their rekindled vibes going, even in quarantine.

Porsha and her 1-year-old daughter, Pilar (PJ), visited auntie Nene at her beautiful mansion for a social distancing playdate.

For the meetup, Porsha wore a maxi dress with a headwrap, and of course a face mask, while baby PJ wore the cutest onesie, a big red bow on her head, and a pair of brown Ugg booties. Auntie Nene was dressed casually in her signature look of ripped denim jeans, a tied up white T-shirt and a face covering. The ladies sat on the grass of Nene’s Atlanta home six feet apart, while PJ’s child-size Range Rover was parked on the curb.