Porsha Williams And Baby PJ Have A Fabulous Playdate With Nene Leakes Outside Her Gigantic ATL Mansion

Don’t worry, they remained six feet apart.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

Nene Leakes and Porsha Williams reconciliation was a touching, tear-filled moment captured during this season’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Well “Big sis”, and “Lil’ sis” are keeping their rekindled vibes going, even in quarantine.

Porsha and her 1-year-old daughter, Pilar (PJ), visited auntie Nene at her beautiful mansion for a social distancing playdate. 

For the meetup, Porsha wore a maxi dress with a headwrap, and of course a face mask,  while baby PJ wore the cutest onesie, a big red bow on her head, and a pair of brown Ugg booties. Auntie Nene was dressed casually in her signature look of ripped denim jeans, a tied up white T-shirt and a face covering. The ladies sat on the grass of Nene’s Atlanta home six feet apart, while PJ’s child-size Range Rover was parked on the curb.

Apparently, Nene was in need of some friendly girl time. She posted a photo with them on Instagram with the caption reading: “Porsha & PJ stop by to see me today! We practiced “Social Distancing” so I didn’t get to kiss PJ’s fat pretty legs today! It sho felt good to finally have company over again! Oh snap...zoom in on PJ’s Range Rover parked on the curb Chile😩😂. Drop top an all. Dennis done showed out @porsha4real #bigsislilsisvibes”

We’re happy that the ladies are practicing social distancing while enjoying a fabulous date!

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images, Prince Williams/Wireimage)

