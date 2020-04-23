Photo! Trey Songz Celebrates His Son’s 1st Birthday With A Family Portrait Honoring The Mother Of His Child

It’s no secret that Trey Songz keeps his personal life private—especially when it comes to his love life. However recently, the “Can't Help But Wait” singer revealed a series of family photos honoring the mother of his 1-year-old son, Noah , and we cannot get enough of his family man vibes!

Displaying his daddy mode, Trey posted these Instagram photos celebrating his son’s 1st birthday. In the images bonding with his son, the singer also showed the first photo of his child’s mother, whose identity he did not reveal.

“I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that," the 35-year-old performer thoughtfully captioned the IG post on Wednesday (April 22).

Honoring the mother of his child, he continued, "You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma. [pray and heart emoji]”

How sweet!