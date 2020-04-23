Photo! Trey Songz Celebrates His Son’s 1st Birthday With A Family Portrait Honoring The Mother Of His Child

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
It’s no secret that Trey Songz keeps his personal life private—especially when it comes to his love life. However recently, the “Can't Help But Wait” singer revealed a series of family photos honoring the mother of his 1-year-old son, Noah, and we cannot get enough of his family man vibes!
Displaying his daddy mode, Trey posted these Instagram photos celebrating his son’s 1st birthday. In the images bonding with his son, the singer also showed the first photo of his child’s mother, whose identity he did not reveal.
“I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that," the 35-year-old performer thoughtfully captioned the IG post on Wednesday (April 22).
RELATED | Trey Songz Confirms He's A Father And Reveals Newborn Son
Honoring the mother of his child, he continued, "You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma. [pray and heart emoji]”
How sweet!
On Tuesday (April 21), Trey also expressed his undying love for his only child, who recently celebrated his birthday at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I love you Noah,” he captioned an Instagram photo of his baby boy. “I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most. 1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath. Happy Birthday son.”
We are really enjoying this thoughtful side of Trey. Happy Birthday, Baby Noah!
(Photo: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLE
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Plus, more lewks from the social media starlet.
COMMENTS