Gabrielle Union-Wade Reveals The Shocking Advice She Gave Ayesha And Stephen Curry About Their Relationship

Gabrielle talked about the time when she ran into Stephen and Ayesha Curry years ago at a friend's birthday party before they were married and advised that they should live their lives separately and have fun.

Last week, the superstar actress went on Instagram Live alongside her husband Dwyane Wade , and their good friends, Ayesha and Stephen Curry . During a candid conversation between the couples, it was revealed that Gabrielle didn’t always have faith in the Currys’ relationship.

Gabrielle Union is having fun while in quarantine!

“'You should just break up now and have sex with other people,’” Gabrielle said. “I used different language but is that not what I told y'all both?"

Both Ayesha and Steph burst into laughter and agreed that she did indeed give them that advice.

D-Wade explained that they were different people back then, and Gabrielle admitted that she was indeed well into her 20s and was simply enjoying life.

"She was a thot in '98," the retired NBA star said of his wife, who laughed hysterically saying, "I was!"

"I enjoyed my life," Gabrielle continued, adding "And that is the exact advice I gave Ayesha and a young Steph at D. Wright's 25th birthday party."

Well, we can't blame her for keeping it real!

It was all in fun, but we’re glad that they didn’t quite take their friend’s advice. The Currys have been married for 8 years and share three beautiful children together.

Kudos to the Wades and the Currys for keeping it real with their fans!