Won't He Do It! LeToya Luckett Reveals The Prayer That Ultimately Sent Her Husband Tommicus Walker

Weeks away from welcoming their second child together, LeToya Luckett-Walker and her husband, Tommicus Walker are living their best life as they continue to build an unwavering bond.

Yes, Black Love does exist! The question is, how do you find it? According to the expecting singer/actress, prayer and gratitude played a major role in finding the husband of her dreams.

"I just needed to talk to God,” LeToya shared at xoNecole's Pajamas & Lipstick virtual event about the moment she refused to carry the burden of being single. “So I said, 'Lord, I'm giving this all over to you. It's too heavy of a burden for me. I don't like walking around with it. I don't like feeling lonely. I don't like feeling like I'm not good enough. I know you made me to be who you want me to be and I am enough. So I'm giving this over to you. This is not for me to figure out.'”

Officially putting her wants, needs, and desires in God’s hands, the 39-year-old beauty opened her heart and mind to share her undying gratitude.

“I'm also letting you know that I'm so grateful for what you've done for me thus far,” she added. “If I leave this earth and I'm never married. If I leave this earth and I never have a child, if I leave this earth and all the desires that I have don't come to pass, I'm grateful for what you've done thus far,” she continued. “You know what I want in a man, you know what I need in a man. I don't want it to be what I want, I want it to be what you want for me.”