LeToya Luckett Hilariously Cuts Her Husband Tommicus Walker’s Hair—And Now He’s A Meme

Written by Tweety Elitou

Another day, another celebrity trying out their barbering skills—or lack thereof! RELATED | Celebrities In Quarantine Are Just Like Us: See Their Everyday Social Distancing Practices! Over the weekend, our girl LeToya Luckett tried giving her husband Tommicus Walker a fresh cut while in quarantine. Let's just say the results kick-started a new Instagram challenge, #LetYourWifeCutYourHairChallenge.

“When you let the wife cut your hair,” Tommicus captioned an Instagram video showing his pregnant wife using the clippers to rid him of his excessive hair growth. Good try, LeToya! RELATED | LeToya Luckett And Husband Tommicus Walker Host An Epic Gender Reveal Amid The Quarantine— See For Yourself!



“D*mn you COVID-19. I can’t get jiggy with this,” he playfully added showing off the unexpected results. “REMAINING IN QUARANTINE FOR 2 additional weeks. #letyourwifecutyourhairchallenge.” Making light of the situation, Tommicus hilariously posted this photo on Instagram highlighting his new look. “To ALL THE BARBERS, put this cut as #19 on your haircut picture board...call it the ‘TWalk Rona Bowl’,” he wrote.

Continuing the fun, Tommicus recently posted this meme flaunting his fresh ‘do and we cannot stop laughing.

You’ve got to love someone that can laugh at themselves. Just another reason why the Walkers are one of our favorite couples!