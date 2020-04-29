Victor Cruz And Karrueche Tran Are Social Distancing Separately, But Thanks To FaceTime They Talk '20 Hours A Day'

Victor Cruz and Karrueche Tran

Victor Cruz And Karrueche Tran Are Social Distancing Separately, But Thanks To FaceTime They Talk '20 Hours A Day'

Thank goodness for technology!

Published 20 hours ago

Written by Tira Urquhart

They say distance makes the heart grow fonder. Well, Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz are about to see if that sentiment rings true. 

Due to the quarantine, the celebrity couple has been living separately. Karrueche is in Los Angeles with her family while Victor is self-isolating at home in New York City. While they may not be together physically, the pair have used technology to stay connected. 

Happy Lover’s Day ❤️

The former Super Bowl champion told Page Six that he and his girlfriend use videos to keep in touch. “I’m in this solo and it’s not fun at all, but we probably talk 20 hours a day on FaceTime.”

Victor also said that Karrueche helps him out with his cooking via video. He said, “I’m buying different meats and fish, and she’s literally on FaceTime walking me through things, and it comes out great, I am an expert at turkey tacos.”

We’re glad that the couple is still finding ways to make it work while social distancing.

Duhhh! Lol TikTok: teamvic3

