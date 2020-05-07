Record-Breaking! Kylie Jenner Reportedly Drops $15 Million In Cash To Purchase A Vacant Lot

Billionaire beauty mogul Kylie Jenner is digging in her money bag and dishing out some serious cash for undeveloped land. According to Variety , the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner crew just purchased five acres of land for $15 million, which adds to her ever-growing real estate portfolio.

In case you were wondering, the five-acre vacant lot located in Hidden Hills was once owned by singer Miley Cyrus to house her horses. She later sold the property to the most recent owner who razed the house but never built a home on it.

Variety also reported that the purchase is record-breaking because the “spectacular 5-acre lot” is “one of the largest in all of Hidden Hills.”

This comes hot off the trail of the 22-year-old’s recent April purchase of land in the exclusive Los Angeles neighborhood of Holmby Hills, according to TMZ. The media outlet reports that the Keeping Up With The Kardashian reality star paid a whopping $36.5 million for the land, which was a deal from the market price that was originally listed at $45 million.

No one knows for sure what Kylie plans to do with all of that property, but we can expect that Stormi will have plenty of room to play and have sleepovers with all of her cousins.