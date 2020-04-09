#GOALS!: Kylie Jenner Is The World's Youngest 'Self-Made' Billionaire For The 2nd Year In A Row According To Forbes

Her Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin brands are still going strong.

Written by Tira Urquhart

Kylie Jenner is once again the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

The 22-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians  star turned beauty mogul, made Forbes’ 2020 World’s Youngest Billionaires list for the second year in a row, as her Kylie Cosmetics and recently launched Kylie Skin brands brought her net worth up to $1 billion. 

Kylie told Forbes in 2018 that she invested $250K of her own money from modeling gigs in 2015 to pay an outside company to produce the first 15,000 lip kits that eventually launched into a full-fledged cosmetic line.

 

“I said, ‘I’m ready to put up my own money. I don’t want to do it with anyone else,’” Jenner said.

In 2019, the young mom sold a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics to beauty giant Coty Inc. for $600 million. Talk about goals! 

(Photo: Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

