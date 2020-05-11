Photos! Kevin Hart And Wife Eniko Celebrate Mother’s Day With An Adorable Backyard Gender Reveal

Written by Tweety Elitou

Eniko Hart, 35, had plenty of reasons to rejoice this Mother’s Day. Besides relishing in the celebration of her motherhood, the proud mother learned the gender of her second child with her husband, Kevin Hart, 40. In a loving Mother’s Day tribute to his wife, Kevin announced the exciting news that a baby girl is on her way! “Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine. We love you @enikohart,” Kevin captioned a series of family photos on Instagram.

The famed comedian added, “And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl. Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable. We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey.” The big gender reveal comes two months after the couple announced they were pregnant. This will make baby no. 4 for Kevin, who fathers two-year-old son Kenzo Kash with Eniko, and two children from a previous marriage, 12-year-old son Hendrix and 15-year-old daughter Heaven. “OH BABY, it’s a little lady,” Eniko captioned similar Instagram photos dressed in a Naked Wardrobe Sleeveless Mama Romper ($54) with pink gender sash.

“This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy,” she shared. “I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for.” RELATED | BET BUZZ: Kevin and Eniko Hart Are Expecting Their Second Baby She continued, “Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! (Can’t you tell, look at Zo) 😂 Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways… and we’re so anxious to meet her. Xoxo.” What a way to celebrate Mother’s Day. Join us in congratulating the Harts on their growing family. We can’t wait to see you, Baby Girl Hart!