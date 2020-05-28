WATCH! Kenya Moore Levels Up The #FruitSnackChallange By Tempting Baby Brooklyn With An Entire Cake

Written by Tweety Elitou

Watching parents leave their toddlers unattended with fruit snacks provided plenty of laughs and giggles during the quarantine. In case you missed it, take a look at how Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi passed the test with flying colors. Now, the viral social media challenge (appropriately named the #FruitSnackChallenge) that puts kids’ patience to the test is heading to the next level thanks to Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore.

Earlier this week, the proud mom kicked off the #DesertChallenge after she tempted her 1-year-old daughter Brooklyn Daly with an entire cake. “Don’t touch until mommy comes back,” Kenya cautioned her daughter sternly. “Don’t touch.” Keep scrolling to see how Baby Brooklyn handled the tempting task.

Amazing! We are sure the toddler’s dad Marc Daly is quite proud of his baby girl’s accomplishment. In case you were wondering, the scrumptious treat is courtesy of A Haute Cookie. Here is an up-close look of the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Cake filled with buttercream and pieces of cookie dough.

Yum! We honestly commend Baby Brooklyn's amazing willpower because this multi-tier cake is definitely making our mouths water.