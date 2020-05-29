Diddy Has An Epic Response To His Daughter Making The Dean’s List With A 3.6+ GPA

D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Jessie James Combs

The music mogul’s daughters are all straight-A students!

Published 14 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Diddy is relishing in the success of his children’s hard work and dedication to their education! Although the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the daily workflow of many students, the music mogul is happy to report that his baby girls stayed focused and came out on top with their report cards. 

Recently, the proud papa took to Instagram to announce the exciting news that his three daughters Chance, D’Lila Star, and Jessie James are all straight-A students. As if that wasn’t a big enough accomplishment, Jessie actually made the Dean’s List with a 3.6+ GPA.

Amazing! Keep scrolling to see the brief video showing the family congratulating the 13-year-old twin as she learns about her placement on the honorable list. 

In case you didn’t get the memo, the teenage cuties have always been a source of their daddy’s pride. From ripping the runway like the twin’s late mother, Kim Porter, to volunteering 50 hours of their time to charity, these ladies are a force to be reckoned with. You go, girls! 

(Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)

