Lenny Kravitz Praises Daughter Zoe Kravitz As She Joins Black Lives Matter Protests In London

While some celebrities are speaking out against police brutality or donating money to help pay for George Floyd protestors' bailouts, others are taking to the streets and joining the crowds.

Zoe Kravitz is the latest celebrity to join in the fight against racial injustice and expressed her support for protests across the globe. "GO HEAD LONDON. #blacklivesmatter," she captioned a post on her Instagram on Wednesday. The Big Little Lies star took to the streets to march with fans.

Lenny Kravitz commented on Zoe's post expressing how proud he is of her: “That’s my girl!” his comment read.