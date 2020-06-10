Congratulations! Jhené Aiko's Daughter, Namiko Is Officially A Middle Schooler

Written by Tweety Elitou

Jhené Aiko is pulling out the confetti to celebrate her daughter Namiko Love Browner’s educational success! “Namiko had her 6th grade CULMINATION today,” the proud mom wrote on Instagram. The singer went on to explain, “Her school was kindergarten through 6th grade, meaning she's on her way to middle school.”

In the photo shared on Tuesday (June 9), the 11-year-old graduate was all smiles as she posed with her bouquet of celebratory balloons. “Congratulations Namiko and everyone else who is graduating,” Jhené captioned the photo. “Never ever stop learning!! Continue to evolve and grow!! You are essential!! Don’t you ever let anyone or anything make you think otherwise.”

The mother of one concluded her message by shouting out 2020 graduates who had to put in some extra work to receive their cap and gown due to the coronavirus pandemic. RELATED | BET BUZZ: Beyoncé On The 'Racial Pandemic' For Graduation Speech

“I am inspired and so proud of all of you,” she wrote. “Congratulations class of 2020!!” Unfortunately, Namiko’s school did not have a typical graduation due to COVID-19, but the pre-teen did receive a yearbook tribute along with a virtual Zoom ceremony.

“Yearbook dedication page for Nami,” Jhené captioned additional footage from the day’s festivities. “Zoom ceremony was so interesting. Nami gave a lil heart warming speech tho. Congrats to all the kids who are off to middle school. You got this.” How sweet! Join us in congratulating Namiko and help us send her good vibes as she continues on her educational path.