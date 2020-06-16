Cardi B Posts A Totally Unfiltered Photo To Reveal Thigh Tattoo Update She Endured 'Hours Of Pain' To Complete

Cardi B has been undergoing a complete body transformation over the last few weeks. After countless hours spent underneath her tattoo artist’s needle, the “I Like It” rapper is making her grand reveal.

“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover,” Cardi wrote on Instagram giving fans a before-and-after photo of her newly enhanced peacock tattoo. “This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted. Thank you @jamie_schene.”

Proud of his accomplishments, Jamie Schene posted the same photo along with the caption, “I gave Cardi’s peacock a makeover! Thanks for the trust @iamcardib.”

The Los Angeles tattoo artist, who is also responsible for Cardi’s stunning back tattoo, added, “You’re strength and determination is inspiring. Getting tattooed for 7 days in a row is no joke.”