Cardi B Posts A Totally Unfiltered Photo To Reveal Thigh Tattoo Update She Endured 'Hours Of Pain' To Complete

Cardi B has been undergoing a complete body transformation over the last few weeks. After countless hours spent underneath her tattoo artist’s needle, the “I Like It” rapper is making her grand reveal.
“So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover,” Cardi wrote on Instagram giving fans a before-and-after photo of her newly enhanced peacock tattoo. “This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted. Thank you @jamie_schene.”
Proud of his accomplishments, Jamie Schene posted the same photo along with the caption, “I gave Cardi’s peacock a makeover! Thanks for the trust @iamcardib.”
The Los Angeles tattoo artist, who is also responsible for Cardi’s stunning back tattoo, added, “You’re strength and determination is inspiring. Getting tattooed for 7 days in a row is no joke.”
“Did you guys know that this part of the body, the stomach, hip part, it hurts the most like it literally takes your breath away,” Cardi shared via her Instagram Story on Sunday.
Despite the pain, the 27-year-old successfully aced her tattoo appointments. Showing off her brightly colored ink, the mother of one posted this bikini-clad photo.
Displaying her elaborate tattoos that goes from her neck down to her upper thigh, Cardi seems quite proud of her new skin art. And why wouldn't she? It looks amazing!
(Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
