WATCH! Cardi B Reveals Her Hidden Secret To Taking The Perfect Bikini Photo And Fans Are Speechless

Cardi B has been very open about her choice to maintain her girlish figure with liposuction and plastic surgery. However, with the discontinuation of non-essential surgeries due to COVID-19, the famous rapper has gotten more creative.

Recently, the 27-year-old mother revealed her secret to mastering the perfect bikini-clad photo, and to many fans' surprise, it is achievable.

“I suck the s**t out my stomach for this pic so appreciated,” Cardi playfully captioned a recent photo of herself wearing a barely-there swimsuit.