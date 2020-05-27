WATCH! Cardi B Reveals Her Hidden Secret To Taking The Perfect Bikini Photo And Fans Are Speechless

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
The actor and his wife Kyra Robinson Epps posted photos on Instagram.
Cardi B has been very open about her choice to maintain her girlish figure with liposuction and plastic surgery. However, with the discontinuation of non-essential surgeries due to COVID-19, the famous rapper has gotten more creative.
Recently, the 27-year-old mother revealed her secret to mastering the perfect bikini-clad photo, and to many fans' surprise, it is achievable.
“I suck the s**t out my stomach for this pic so appreciated,” Cardi playfully captioned a recent photo of herself wearing a barely-there swimsuit.
The trick proves to be masterful! In case you needed some video proof, look at the “Money” rapper’s masterful “suck it in” technique in action.
“Suck it in life,” she captioned the brief Instagram video.
Are we the only ones who just tried it out for ourselves? We didn’t think so. Maybe #HotGirlSummer isn’t canceled after all...well, at least on IG! *wink*
(Photo: Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)
