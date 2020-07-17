Rihanna Is Quarantining In Massive Hamptons Mansion For $415k Per Month

Rihanna is renting a house in the Hamptons! And she's paying top dollar for it.

According to the NY Post, Rihanna has moved into an 8,900-square-foot rental from mid-July to mid-August for $415,000 per month. Whew, talk about spending a bag!

The luxurious waterfront property sits on 2 acres that form a private peninsula. It boasts five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a private swimming pool, and it includes a private dock that is 85 feet long. Which can accommodate three water crafts, paddleboards, and kayaks. The rental even comes complete with a boat.