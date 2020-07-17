Rihanna Is Quarantining In Massive Hamptons Mansion For $415k Per Month

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Rihanna is renting a house in the Hamptons! And she's paying top dollar for it.
According to the NY Post, Rihanna has moved into an 8,900-square-foot rental from mid-July to mid-August for $415,000 per month. Whew, talk about spending a bag!
The luxurious waterfront property sits on 2 acres that form a private peninsula. It boasts five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, a private swimming pool, and it includes a private dock that is 85 feet long. Which can accommodate three water crafts, paddleboards, and kayaks. The rental even comes complete with a boat.
Rihanna allegedly had to put down a $1 million security deposit for the home, located on a two-acre peninsula in the North Sea hamlet of South Hampton. The 32-year-old Barbadian-born singer and business mogul have reportedly been house hunting on Long Island's East End.
The estate was once rented by the Kardashians during the filming of "Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons" in 2014.
We're hoping that Riri is taking time to finish up her album while staying in the serene estate. Earlier this year, she told fans that she was living in London for a few months to work on the record, so let's hope we hear something soon.
Rihanna's rental is actually for sale for $10.99 million, so maybe she'll turn it into a permanent residence. In the meantime, she'll be basking in the sun at the massive estate.
(Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
