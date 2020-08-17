This TikToker Looks Like Rihanna So Much Even RiRi Had To Do A Double Take

Over the weekend, the music and beauty mogul took the time to comment on a viral video that showed TikTok star Priscila Beatrice recreating her famous 2019 Fashion Awards look—braids included.

Rihanna had an epic response when she spotted her doppelgänger on The Shade Room ’s Instagram, and we can’t stop swooning!

"Where the album sis? #R9,” Rihanna playfully commented on the look-alike’s video.

Classic RiRi! There’s no denying that the singer is trolling fans who are constantly asking when the next album will come out.

Thrilled to receive an acknowledgment from her idol, the 28-year-old doppelgänger shared her excitement and pure disbelief that Rihanna would show her some love.

“I still can't believe it,” Beatrice captioned the Instagram video. “@badgalriri saw my video and commented!!!! Do you know what I'm feeling right now??? I can't stop crying with emotion!!!! Of happiness!!!!! It is a dream!!! God is so wonderful !!!!!”

We could only imagine how excited she is. Who can blame her!