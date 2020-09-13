Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae's Reaction To Her U.S. Open Win Is Truly Adorable

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Naomi Osaka took home her second consecutive U.S. Open victory on Saturday (September 12), and nobody was more excited for her win than her boyfriend, rapper Cordae.
In an adorable moment captured by cameras, Cordae is seen leaping to his feet and pumping his fists the moment his girl cinched the title. See below:
Later, the 23-year-old rapper (who was wearing a "Defund The Police" t-shirt), awkwardly posed for photographs with Osaka's family — too cute!
Osaka and her man have been dating since 2019.
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
