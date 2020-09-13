Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae's Reaction To Her U.S. Open Win Is Truly Adorable

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Naomi Osaka (3rd R) of Japan holds the trophy and celebrates with her team and boyfriend, rapper YBN Cordae (R), after winning her Women's Singles final match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus on Day Thirteen of the 2020 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 12, 2020 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka's Boyfriend Cordae's Reaction To Her U.S. Open Win Is Truly Adorable

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Naomi Osaka took home her second consecutive U.S. Open victory on Saturday (September 12), and nobody was more excited for her win than her boyfriend, rapper Cordae.

In an adorable moment captured by cameras, Cordae is seen leaping to his feet and pumping his fists the moment his girl cinched the title. See below:

Later, the 23-year-old rapper (who was wearing a "Defund The Police" t-shirt), awkwardly posed for photographs with Osaka's family — too cute!

Osaka and her man have been dating since 2019.

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC