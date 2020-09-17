Aoki Lee Simmons Returns To Ballet At Harvard After A 4 Years Break

Aoki Lee Simmons has successfully kept busy during her summer break thanks to TikTok dance challenges, at-home workouts, and casual trips to the beach.

A post shared by Aoki Lee Simmons 🏹 (@aokileesimmons) on May 24, 2020 at 11:55am PDT

The Harvard student recently posted these videos showing her Instagram followers her latest extra-curricular activity—ballet!

Now, the busy beauty is returning to old hobbies to keep herself occupied as she continues to shelter in place at home.

A post shared by Aoki Lee Simmons 🏹 (@aokileesimmons) on Sep 15, 2020 at 9:45pm PDT

“How’s everyone staying in shape at home,” Aoki asked fans while pointing out that her bones were "cracking" during the dance exercise.

She continued, “Fun fact, this is my first time taking a ballet class in four years! Little tendu time lapse at the end.”

In the videos, the 18-year-old can be seen practicing her dance techniques.

RELATED | Aoki Lee Simmons Goes Surfing With Her Brothers And Debates Choosing A Major At Harvard



What is it about the coronavirus pandemic that has us wanting to return to our hidden talents? We guess it is all the extra time!