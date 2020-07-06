Aoki Lee Simmons Goes Surfing With Her Brothers And Debates Choosing A Major At Harvard

Photo! Mike Epps Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter, Indiana Rose Epps
Aoki Lee Simmons is keeping busy during her summer break! First up, working on narrowing down her college major.
Recently, the Harvard student posted a TikTok video showing the humorous way she is trying to decide what major she is going to pursue.
“When it’s time to choose your college major,” she captioned the video on Instagram. “What is everyone’s field of study or expertise? (I don’t believe college is the only way to become an expert).”
While the 17-year-old didn’t quite choose a major in the video, she did tease her fans to follow her on TikTok for “updates on what I choose!”
Who can blame her for being overwhelmed with choices? As many people know, choosing a college major isn’t always the easiest decision to make in life.
Looking to relax and get her mind off school, the youngest daughter of Kimora Lee Simmons and Russell Simmons spent the weekend surfing with her family.
“I have a brother, John B,” she captioned a photo posed with brothers by the ocean. “Obx references aside reconnecting with these kiddos has been the silver lining this quarantine. #blackboyjoy.”
Nothing like good times with family to brighten your mood. Good luck with your choice, Aoki!
