Dynasty!: Ming Lee and Aoki Lee Simmons Join Mom Kimora Lee Simmons To Announce Makeup Line 'Baby Phat Beauty'

Written by Tweety Elitou

If you’re anything like us, you couldn’t contain your excitement when Kimora Lee Simmons announced the relaunch of her famous fashion brand, Baby Phat, back in December 2019. Now, the former supermodel is sending fans of the iconic 2000s brand into a frenzy by introducing their latest expansion to the brand, Baby Phat Beauty.

“When I launched Baby Phat in 1999, I had to fight for a seat at the table in both the high-fashion and streetwear worlds,” Kimora shared in a press release. “I did that by staying true to myself and bringing up an entire generation who embraced diversity, body-positivity, and body-confidence all while being unapologetically glam and sexy.”

Using that same drive to provide diversity in the beauty industry, the busy mom enlisted the help of her two daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee Simmons to curate a beauty collection that is not only inclusive but also trendy. “Buying back the brand has given me the opportunity to tell that story all over again to a new generation--a generation I raised,” Kimora added. “Launching into beauty feels like the most relevant way to tell that story in today’s landscape.” RELATED | Baby Got Phat! Kimora Lee Simmons Buys Back And Relaunches Her Iconic Label, Baby Phat

“We are excited to dive into the beauty space with a unique multi-generational perspective,” Ming Lee explained.

On Tuesday (September 1), the mother-daughter trio took to Instagram to announce the launch of their newest project with a series of glamorous photos. Currently, there are three beauty kits to choose from: Divine, Opulence, and Ethereal. Each kit features a high shine lip gloss, a nourishing hand lotion, and an iridescent high-shimmer body spray.

Besides putting Black beauty back on a pedestal, the Black-owned beauty brand is vegan and cruelty-free. “Brands represent more than just products in today’s world, and it’s important for us to continue to be part of cultural and beauty conversations as we forge a new path for girls who look like us,” Aoki stated.

The Shimmer Dreams three-piece kit ($45.00) will be available at BabyPhatBeauty.com. FYI: A portion of proceeds from sales will be donated to Fair Fight, an election reform and voter education organization founded by Stacey Abrams.