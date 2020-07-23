Bow Down! Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Olympia Named Part Owner Of Sports Team

Serena Williams of the US with her daughter Alexis Olympia after her win against Jessica Pegula of the US during their women's singles final match during the Auckland Classic tennis tournament in Auckland on January 12, 2020. (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL BRADLEY/AFP via Getty Images)

Alexis Olympia is the youngest team owner in pro sports history.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. have helped their two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia make history as the youngest team owner in pro sports.

Alexis Olympia and her mother made the official announcement on Instagram on July 22 that she is part-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team Angel City. 

As for why little Alexis Olympia has a stake in the team at such a young age, her father and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian had the perfect answer. 

"I want her to have a front-row seat to this revolution,” he said in the official NWSL statement.  I’m personally investing on behalf of my family because creating more opportunities in women’s sports is important to my wife and me, and we want to be a part of making a better future for our daughter."

