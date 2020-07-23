Bow Down! Serena Williams’ Daughter Alexis Olympia Named Part Owner Of Sports Team

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian Sr. have helped their two-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia make history as the youngest team owner in pro sports.

Alexis Olympia and her mother made the official announcement on Instagram on July 22 that she is part-owner of the National Women’s Soccer League expansion team Angel City.

