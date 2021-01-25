Diggy Simmons Dishes On His Personal Dating Preferences, Finding Love, And His New Bumble Collab [Exclusive]

Below, see how the 25-year-old opened up on the online dating app’s recurring video series, “Don’t Text Your Ex.”

Diggy Simmons is putting his heart on his sleeve just in time for Valentine’s Day Partnering with Bumble , the multi-talented entertainer recently hopped on camera to answer his fans' most pressing questions about finding love, along with his suggestions for dating someone new.

Eager to get more insight from the Grownish actor about his new collaboration— along with his personal dating preferences—we jumped on the phone with Simmons, who dished about his relationship must-haves, feelings on online dating, personal thoughts about longevity in a relationship, deal-breakers, and V-Day plans.

BET: How do you know when you're in love?

Diggy Simmons: It's just a feeling. To be honest, I think you just know. And it can't be something that looks good on paper. You can't cheat or force [love].

What stands out to you on a Bumble profile? Any specific traits?

I feel like someone with good taste. You know, someone that has great writing and good style. Someone that’s my style.

A few years ago, we chatted with your parents— Rev. Run (Joseph Simmons) and Justine Simmons—about their transition into a healthier lifestyle. Throughout the interview, they credited you as the inspiration behind their healthy eating habits. Is health something you consider important in a future spouse?

That's not one of my deal-breakers. I do have deal breakers, but that's not one of them. I do find that I come across more people who eat healthier. There's always some sort of health element included in the people I engage with.

So, you mentioned having deal-breakers. Can you share one with us?

I'd say someone who isn’t able to navigate through different spaces. I find myself in different rooms, traveling a lot, and doing different kinds of work. I want to be able to bring that person along with me and know that they will be able to get along with people. [I want them to] be a kind person. I couldn’t say that’s a deal-breaker, but that's something big for me.