Zonnique Pullins Reveals The Name Of Her Newborn Daughter And We Cannot Stop Swooning!

Written by Bridgette Bartlett Royall

When Atlanta-based singer and reality star Zonnique Pullins gave birth to her daughter nearly two months ago, she and her child's father, rapper Israel "Bandhunta Izzy" James, remained silent about their baby girl's name. RELATED | Congratulations!: Zonnique Pullins Gives Birth To A Baby Girl Finally breaking her silence, the new mom unexpectedly revealed her newborn’s name via Instagram Live, and we cannot stop swooning. "Her name is Hunter Zoelle James," Pullins proclaimed.

Like many celebrity parents, Zonnique and Izzy have been quiet about details of their newest addition; rarely even giving fans a glimpse of her on social media. RELATED | Zonnique Pullins And Bandhunta Izzy Give Fans A First Glimpse Of Their Newborn Baby Girl

However, Zonnique did reveal that it was her own mother, singer and entrepreneur Tameka "Tiny" Harris, who came up with the name Hunter while she arrived with the name Zoelle. She (and presumably Izzy) ultimately decided upon combining the two options.

Perfection! We're sure you agree with us that Hunter Zoelle James is a beautiful name indeed. Welcome to the world, baby girl!