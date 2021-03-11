INTERVIEW: Laverne Cox Lists Beyoncé As One Of Her Sheroes For Women History Month

Women’s History month is full of women warriors inspiring and motivating those inside and outside of their circle; they dare us all to dream big. The month-long celebration that kicks off every March 1st honors distinguished and esteemed women and their accomplishments in all industries.

For Laverne Cox, the four-time Emmy-nominated actress, equal rights advocate, and Emmy-winning producer has proudly broken barriers in Hollywood. Playing Sophia Burset in the Netflix original series “Orange is the New Black,” the 48-year-old stunned viewers with her dynamic performance. Becoming the first trans woman of color to play a leading role in a popular scripted television series, she also became the first openly transgender actress nominated for a Primetime Emmy, the Television Academy writes.

In an exclusive chat with BET.com, Cox talks about the sheroes that have inspired her.

“There are so many! My therapist asks me this all of the time ‘who are protectors and inspirations for me,’” Cox says before listing a few women who came to her mind including legendary opera singer Leontyne Price -- who she says she is obsessed with.