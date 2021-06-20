Interview: Ciara Talks Father's Day For Russell Wilson And Their Partnership With All Good Diapers

Written by Tira Urquhart

Ciara has been dominating the music industry since she released her 2004 bop "Goodies" featuring Petey Pablo. With continued success, the Grammy Award winner has focused her energy on a new challenge — motherhood. The "Beauty Marks" singer has a lovely family with her husband and NFL player Russell Wilson. Together, they share two kids, Sienna,4, and Win, 10-months, and Ciara's first son, Future, 7. After coming out of the wildly unpredictable year 2020, Ciara is taking joy in appreciating the more essential aspects of life like family and love. The singer and NFL player have partnered with All Good on the brand's #NewOriginals social initiative, which aims to donate up to 10 million diapers to families in need by the end of 2021. This new mission is an addition to the brand's ongoing commitment to providing a day's worth of diapers to families in need for every box of All Good diapers purchased at Walmart. BET spoke with Ciara recently about how she plans on celebrating Father's Day and the joys of being a mom to her three kids.

BET: With Father’s Day coming, what are somethings you love to do for Russell and does the kids like to participate in the planning? Ciara: I'm super excited for Father's Day, it's a very special time of the year. And I think my greatest mission is for us to make him feel the love that he makes us feel daily. He's an incredible father to our litttle ones, and I like letting the kids join in on the fun. They love bombarding him and jumping on him and saying 'Happy Father's Day,' just the simple moment's thats always fun for them. And I'm really proud of myself because I already have the day planned and his gifts already, so I'm happy about that. BET: We know you love visiting Disney Land as a family, what are some other fun things you guys love to do? Ciara: We love dancing together. We love playing sports together. We love having dinner together - That's always fun. Going to the beach, and just simple moments are always fun. Swimming together is always a good time, the kids love swimming. But I think it's just whenever we're together, and they love having slumber parties.

(Photo courtesy of All Good Diapers)















BET: You and Russell seem to have a great flow when It comes to your family and businesses, what advice can you give other couples who may want to start businesses and not know where to start? Ciara: I think that one, you want to make sure you have a common foundation, and vision for what you want to do together. So I just would encourage people to always communicate. Communication is key. The great thing is that, it never feels like work for us. Because the things that we do together are things that we love and we're both equally passionate about. Because that makes a difference when you share the same passion level of passion for something because, when the tough gets going, that's when you got to really dig into that. And it's always working play for us. While we're working hard at things that we want to accomplish and build and do together, we have a good time. It's my way of getting to see him too in a day, which is always exciting for me. I look forward to that time together. So it's really a blessing that we can work together in the way that we do. And we really do share a lot of the same visions for things that we've been building together. And so that's been amazing.

(Photo courtesy of All Good Diapers)















BET: You gave birth to Win during such an unpredictable year, how has that changed you as a mother? Ciara: I've been thrown at a lot of curveballs in my life, and at times when I least expected them. And that's kind of how adversity comes knocking at your door. You know, it's not going to come when you say 'Okay, I'm ready for adversity, let's go,' it's gonna come and you're like, 'wait a minute, I wasn't expecting that.' And how you respond in those moments are critical. So for me, I felt like, I became stronger through the pandemic. It was definitely challenging and uncomfortable at times. But I really found a way to find the silver linings, and put my focus where I needed to. And I just really got a super easy energy that I felt beneath me that kicked in and allowed me to push through and persevere in the midst of the storm and allow me to be excited in the midst of the storm. There's a scripture in the Bible. James:1-4 says, "Consider it pure joy when you face trials and tribulations, and many times, for the testing of your faith produces perseverance, perseverance, so that you may be mature, not lacking." And the idea of considering it pure joy when you're going through trials and tribulations, it's like that concept is sometimes hard to grasp. But every time that I've considered it pure joy, when it hasn't been so pretty, I found my way to that joyful space. So this time was no different for me. And I just realized I was like, being pregnant with days are longer, and they feel like they're going slower. It feels like the four walls are coming in, honestly, but it's like, you know, what, we're gonna make it. And I feel really good about where I am now. Coming through this pandemic, it's like, okay, we're good. We've been in house for a while but we're gonna be alright, we're gonna figure this out.

(Photo courtesy of All Good Diapers)















BET: You have a new partnership with All Good diapers and the new mission to donate 10 million diapers to families in need by the end of 2021. What made you align with this brand and how can we get involved to help families? Ciara: Because of that mission that you just spoke about there, I love the idea. And you know, the mission that All Good is on. And that goal is to impact. That's a big part of what I want to do and everything that I do. And so obviously have my baby boy, Win, it has been very exciting. And you haveto have the right diapers so when they're sleeping longer the night, you don't want to have any interruptions because you know, the diaper is too full. So it's really great. On the product side, All Good, is all good. But also, again, going back to the impact part of it, you know, the idea of knowing that when someone goes to Walmart to purchase a box of All Good diapers, and that same moment, you're also providing a day's worth of diapers to a family in need. And I thought that was really special and necessary, this new generation of babies, the new originals are going to be changemakers. You know, I think that we're already living at a time where a lot of change is happening. But we can always build up the youth, then we can ultimately empower and impact the future for the world. And so I think that with initiatives like this are critical ways to actually make a difference and impact. So I was just excited about the great mission that All Good was on and it felt right to me. And it's been exciting being part of the family. This article has been edited and condensed for clarity.